Cold Claims Two Lives as Delhi Shivers at 2.6 degrees Celsius, Coldest December Day in 5 years
Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. On December 27, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius.
New Delhi: A homeless man and a woman were found dead in the capital on Friday night. The middle-aged man, who was found dead on a footpath near a bus stop in Rohini, is suspected to have died of hypothermia — a medical condition that causes dangerously low body temperature.
The woman, on the other hand, died allegedly after her clothes caught fire while she sleeping beside a bonfire. Her charred body was recovered near Lady Irwin College on Sikandra Road. Both the bodies have been sent for post mortem and efforts are being made to identify the deceased.
Delhiites continued to shiver in cold wave conditions on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in December since 2013, the MeT department said.
An official of Meteorological (MeT) Department said the maximum temperature settled at 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a notch below the season's average. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 2.6 degree Celsius, four notches below the season's average. It is the lowest temperature recorded in December so far since 2013," the official said.
The humidity oscillated between 60 and 85 per cent. On December 30, 2013, minimum temperature was recorded at 2 degrees Celsius, the official said.
Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. On December 27, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results