Cold Wave Conditions Prevail in Rajasthan, Pali District Area Records Min 4.8 Degree Celsius

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, with Eranpura road in Pali district recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said on Sunday.

Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Jaisalmer and Barmer recorded minimum temperatures of 5, 5.1, 5.5, 6.3 and 7.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the night temperature recorded in other places was between 7.6 degrees Celsius and 15.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather remained dry in the state.