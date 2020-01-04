Cold Wave Continues in Himachal Pradesh, Keylong Shivers at -10.5 Degrees
Shimla MeT Centre Director said that light snowfall occurred in Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district, whereas some parts of the state, including Bhuntar, Seobagh and Manali received rains.
Photo for representation.
Shimla: Cold wave continued to prevail in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday with a number of places of tourist attraction in the state shivering at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said.
Light snowfall (0.2 cm) occurred in Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district, whereas some parts of the state, including Bhuntar (7.8 mm), Seobagh (6.2 mm) and Manali (1 mm) received rains, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.
Tourist destinations Manali, Dalhousie, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures, he said.
Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 10.5 degrees Celsius.
Kalpa registered a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, while Manali and Dalhousie shivered at minus 1.2 and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, Singh said.
The minimum temperature in Shimla, Solan and Dharamshala was 0.7, 2 and 2.8 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.
