Cold Wave Continues in Parts of Punjab, Haryana; Minimum Temperatures Dip Below Normal

Cold conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday as minimum temperatures fell a few notches below normal at many places.

Bathinda in Punjab was the coldest place in the region with the night temperature recorded four notches below normal at 3.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office here said.

Amritsar recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while the night temperature in Ludhiana settled one degree below normal at 7.4 degrees.

Patiala registered a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered 5.5 and 6.5 degrees, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

In Haryana, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The night temperature in Hisar was at 5.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The minimum temperatures in Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Bhiwani were recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees, 7.4 degrees and 9.5 degrees, respectively.

