Winter Has Come: Yellow Alert in Delhi as Mercury Dips Below 4 Degrees, Light Christmas Rains May Add to Chill

Severe cold conditions prevail across North India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to dip to 4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The cold wave swept Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD has predicted that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in northwest India over the next three days. Dense fog is predicted in a few regions of Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana over the next two days. Severe cold swept Punjab and Haryana early on Sunday, with Amritsar reeling at a minimum temperature of -0.5 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh recorded a low of 3.2°C. In Haryana, Sirsa was the coldest place recording a low of 0.6°C.

Delhi | The minimum temperature is expected to dip to 4 degrees Celcius today as cold wave conditions prevail in the national capital, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).(Data source: IMD) pic.twitter.com/Hp6LpMmPHe — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the minimum was logged at 4.6 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest so far. News agency PTI reported, the relative humidity oscillated between 39 per cent and 85 per cent. The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies with shallow fog on Monday morning and cold wave conditions at isolated places across the national capital. The minimum and the maximum temperatures are likely to settle around four degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday, it said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cold wave conditions with drop in mercury level in Kanpur today; Minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be around 5 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively(Data source: IMD) pic.twitter.com/a2yhVMp3vz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2021

IMD also predicted cold wave conditions with a drop in mercury level in Kanpur as well, where the minimum and maximum temperatures is expected to be around 5 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

