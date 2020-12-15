Cold Wave Lashes Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh; Drass Frozen at Minus 18.6 Degrees Celsius

The mercury's free fall continued across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as Drass town recorded minus 18.6 amid an ongoing cold wave in the two union territories.

The weather office has forecast further dip in night temperatures in the next five to six days till the weekend as the weather is going to remain dry and the night sky clear during this period in both UTs.

The minimum temperatures dropped below the freezing point in the valley and Ladakh, while night temperatures also came down in the Jammu division.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.2, Pahalgam minus 5.3 and Gulmarg minus 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 10.7, Kargil minus 13.8.

Jammu recorded 3.1, Katra 6.5, Batote 0.1, Bannihal minus 2.2 and Bhaderwah minus 1.8 as the night's lowest temperatures.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter of 'Chillai Kalan' begins on December 21 and ends on January 31.

Perennial water reservoirs of J&K and Ladakh would expect to be replenished by the heavy snowfall during the Chillai Kalan.

These perennial reservoirs are the lifeline of all the rivers, streams, springs and lakes in J&K and Ladakh.