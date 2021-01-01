Cold Wave to Abate in North India, Temperatures Likely to Rise by 3-5C from Jan 3

North India, which has been reeling under a severe cold wave, is likely to get some relief from January 3 as temperatures are expected to rise by three to five degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan and its neighbourhood at the middle and upper tropospheric levels. It is likely to move slightly eastwards to central Pakistan and its neighbourhood during the next 48 hours and remain practically stationary there during the subsequent three to four days. There is also an induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan. "Under the influence of these systems light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over the western Himalayan region is likely during January 4-6.

With its peak intensity on January 4 and 5, there is a possibility of heavy rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir. Hailstorm at isolated places is also likely over western Himalayan Region during this time," the IMD said. Minimum temperatures over the north Indian plains are between one to six degrees Celsius except at isolated places in south Haryana and north Rajasthan where it is between zero to minus one degree Celsius. "These are very likely to increase gradually by three to five degrees Celsius over these regions during the next three days and no significant change (is expected) thereafter for the subsequent three days," the IMD said.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over many parts of the plains of northwest India and adjoining central India. These are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and abate thereafter," it said. Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours January 2 and 3, and likely to abate thereafter, the IMD said.