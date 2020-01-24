Take the pledge to vote

Cold Winds Sweep Delhi, Air Quality Improves to Moderate Category

Mainly clear skies are forecast for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, said a MeT department official.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
Cold Winds Sweep Delhi, Air Quality Improves to Moderate Category
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Cold winds swept the city on Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal in the season.

Strong winds improved the air quality in the city. At 145, the AQI was in the moderate category at 8 am.

Mainly clear skies are forecast for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, said a MeT department official.

Strong surface winds with speed 20-25 KM per hour will be experienced in the day, he said.

Relative humidity was 74 percent at 8.30 AM.

The city recorded a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius and maximum of 20.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

