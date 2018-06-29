English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Colleagues Should Go Happy: Punjab Cop Told Victim After Drugging and Sexually Abusing Her
The victim alleged that the police officers get their victims hooked to drugs and present them to police officers.
Representative Image (PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES)
The menace of drugs in Punjab has taken a new turn with two women accusing three Punjab police cops of getting them hooked to lethal drugs and then exploiting them sexually.
A victim from Jalandhar has accused an SHO and his munshi of sexually exploiting her under the influence of drugs. She also produced her pictures as proof of the same.
The victim said that in 2005 when she was a Class X student, she went to the local thana regarding a case in her family where she met a cop, the accused Inderjit Singh.
The victim said the accused Inderjit Singh married her but later forced her to establish relations with his colleague, SHO Balvir Singh, who too was posted in Jalandhar.
The victim alleged that Inderjit was also a drug addict and had sexual relations with her sister-in-law as well as with several others.
Another victim has also filed a complaint against the accused cop Inderjit Singh. She said Inderjt sexually exploited her on the promise of marrying her and got her hooked to Chitta. He consumed the drug orally while administered injections of the drug to her.
The victim also alleged that Inderjit Singh forced her to sleep with SHO Balvir Singh and Constable Varinderjit Singh. He brought the other two to the victim’s house and told her that his “colleagues should go happy”. When she refused she was turned out of the house. She filed a complaint against it with the Police Commissioner but no action was taken.
She alleged that the police officers get their victims hooked to drugs and present them to police officers.
Also Watch
A victim from Jalandhar has accused an SHO and his munshi of sexually exploiting her under the influence of drugs. She also produced her pictures as proof of the same.
The victim said that in 2005 when she was a Class X student, she went to the local thana regarding a case in her family where she met a cop, the accused Inderjit Singh.
The victim said the accused Inderjit Singh married her but later forced her to establish relations with his colleague, SHO Balvir Singh, who too was posted in Jalandhar.
The victim alleged that Inderjit was also a drug addict and had sexual relations with her sister-in-law as well as with several others.
Another victim has also filed a complaint against the accused cop Inderjit Singh. She said Inderjt sexually exploited her on the promise of marrying her and got her hooked to Chitta. He consumed the drug orally while administered injections of the drug to her.
The victim also alleged that Inderjit Singh forced her to sleep with SHO Balvir Singh and Constable Varinderjit Singh. He brought the other two to the victim’s house and told her that his “colleagues should go happy”. When she refused she was turned out of the house. She filed a complaint against it with the Police Commissioner but no action was taken.
She alleged that the police officers get their victims hooked to drugs and present them to police officers.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
- Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai, Mehuli Ghosh Fail to Make Asian Games Shooting Squad
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line