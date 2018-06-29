Colleagues Should Go Happy: Punjab Cop Told Victim After Drugging and Sexually Abusing Her

The menace of drugs in Punjab has taken a new turn with two women accusing three Punjab police cops of getting them hooked to lethal drugs and then exploiting them sexually.A victim from Jalandhar has accused an SHO and his munshi of sexually exploiting her under the influence of drugs. She also produced her pictures as proof of the same.The victim said that in 2005 when she was a Class X student, she went to the local thana regarding a case in her family where she met a cop, the accused Inderjit Singh.The victim said the accused Inderjit Singh married her but later forced her to establish relations with his colleague, SHO Balvir Singh, who too was posted in Jalandhar.The victim alleged that Inderjit was also a drug addict and had sexual relations with her sister-in-law as well as with several others.Another victim has also filed a complaint against the accused cop Inderjit Singh. She said Inderjt sexually exploited her on the promise of marrying her and got her hooked to Chitta. He consumed the drug orally while administered injections of the drug to her.The victim also alleged that Inderjit Singh forced her to sleep with SHO Balvir Singh and Constable Varinderjit Singh. He brought the other two to the victim’s house and told her that his “colleagues should go happy”. When she refused she was turned out of the house. She filed a complaint against it with the Police Commissioner but no action was taken.She alleged that the police officers get their victims hooked to drugs and present them to police officers.