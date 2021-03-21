'Collect Rs 100 Cr was HM's Order to My Cops': Param Bir Singh Levels Explosive Allegations Against Anil Deshmukh

In a scathing and sensational letter bomb, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has levelled serious allegations against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, claiming that the politician had given an extortion target of Rs 100 crore to suspended policeman Sachin Waze.

“I have been made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers,” he has written in the eight-page letter. A copy of the letter has been marked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Additional Home Secretary and Maharashtra Governor. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s office confirmed that it had received the letter at 4.36 in the evening.

Deshmukh, however, has tweeted refuting charges. “The former Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze is Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far and threads are leading to Singh as well.”

The allegations levelled in the letter have been backed up by transcripts of messages between another police officer and Param Bir Singh, giving out details of conversations at Home Minister’s official bungalow Dnyaneshwari.

RELATED NEWS NIA Takes Over Case of Vehicle Laden With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani's Residence in Mumbai

“These acts of political interference are illegal & unconstitutional and Courts in our country including the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India have in the past come down heavily on such acts of interference in police investigations, Param Bir Singh has stated in the letter.

Giving details of the allegations, he wrote, “Shri Sachin Vaze who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon’ble Home Minister, Maharashtra to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in collection of funds for the Hon’ble Home Minister. In and around mid-February and thereafter, the Hon’ble Home Minister had called Shri Vaze to his official residence. At that time, one or two staff members of the Hon’ble Home Minister including his Personal Secretary, Mr. Palande, were also present.”

“The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Waze that he had a target to accumulate Rs. 100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minsiter told Shri Waze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs. 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs. 40-50 crores was achievable. The Hon’ble Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources.”

Param Bir Singh claims, he was shocked to hear it from his officers. “Shri Waze came to my office the same day and informed me of the above. I was shocked with the above discussion and was mulling over how to deal with the situation. In the event of my expressing reservations against the interference from the Hon’ble Home Minister and resistance from me in that regard, the Hon’ble Home Minister has found my reservations and resistance undesirable.”

Param Bir Singh was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner, a few days ago, after the Sachin Waze case. Two days ago, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said on a public platform that “unpardonable mistakes were found” on part of Param Bir Singh, leading to his ouster.