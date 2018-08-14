English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Collector Bans School's Independence Day Performance on MP Farmer Suicides, Drought
The Government MLB School girls were diligently rehearsing their steps to the song when the Chhatarpur district Collector ordered the school to omit it from the list of performances for Independence Day.
Schoolgirls dancing to the folk song that was banned by the district administration.
Loading...
A folk song on Madhya Pradesh farmers’ plight was banned a day before it was to be performed by a group of schoolgirls as part of their Independence Day celebrations at school.
The Government MLB School girls were diligently rehearsing their steps to the song when the Chhatarpur district Collector ordered the school to omit it from the list of performances on Wednesday.
Scripted in a local dialect, the song talks about the ordeal of drought-hit farmers whose crops are destroyed due to insufficient rains, which often leads them to commit suicide.
However, no sooner than the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and senior officials saw the rehearsals on Tuesday that they asked the school authorities to do away with the song.
Not only the girls, the lyricist and singer of the song have also been left disappointed as they believe that there is nothing objectionable in the song.
Opposition Congress was quick to criticise the move. Leader of Opposition, Ajay Singh asked the Collector whether it was a free country or a fascist state. “Do we have any freedom of expression or we do we need to ask those in power to express ourselves,” questioned Singh.
Chhatarpur district is part of the Bundelkhand region that is a perennially parched geographical region between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Drought, crop destruction and farmers’ woes are quite common in the area, often leading to suicides.
Also Watch
The Government MLB School girls were diligently rehearsing their steps to the song when the Chhatarpur district Collector ordered the school to omit it from the list of performances on Wednesday.
Scripted in a local dialect, the song talks about the ordeal of drought-hit farmers whose crops are destroyed due to insufficient rains, which often leads them to commit suicide.
However, no sooner than the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and senior officials saw the rehearsals on Tuesday that they asked the school authorities to do away with the song.
Not only the girls, the lyricist and singer of the song have also been left disappointed as they believe that there is nothing objectionable in the song.
Opposition Congress was quick to criticise the move. Leader of Opposition, Ajay Singh asked the Collector whether it was a free country or a fascist state. “Do we have any freedom of expression or we do we need to ask those in power to express ourselves,” questioned Singh.
Chhatarpur district is part of the Bundelkhand region that is a perennially parched geographical region between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Drought, crop destruction and farmers’ woes are quite common in the area, often leading to suicides.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Flashback IDay National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Flashback IDay National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ben Stokes Found Not Guilty of Affray as Jury Announces Verdict
- OnePlus 6T Render Videos Show Triple Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- Delhi Resident Found a Roasted Fly in Her Biryani, Zomato Executive Asked Restaurant to Add One More
- Check Out the First Posters of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England
- A Woman Has Landed in Trouble for Doing the #KikiChallenge With a Pakistani Flag on an Airplane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...