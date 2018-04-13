English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Collectorate Nabarangpur Recruitment 2018: 100 Lady Matron Posts, Apply Before April 25
The department aims to recruit deserving lady candidates in the ST/SC Girls Hostels of SSD Department that come under the purview of S and ME Department Schools of Nabrangpur district.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the posts on or before 25th April 2018.
Collectorate Odisha Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 100 vacancies for the post of Lady Matron/ Junior Matron has begun on the official website of Collectorate Nabarangpur - ordistricts.nic.in.
The department aims to recruit deserving lady candidates in the ST/SC Girls Hostels of SSD Department that come under the purview of S and ME Department Schools of Nabrangpur district. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the posts on or before 25th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ordistricts.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment/ Results' on Homepage
Step 3 – Click on 'Advertisement for the post of Lady Matron Junior Matron'
Step 4 – Download the application form by clicking on download
Step 5 – Fill the application form with required information and complete the process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Step 7 – The Hard copy of application form needs to be sent in sealed cover to below mentioned address:
District Welfare Office, Nabarangpur
Direct Link:
http://ordistricts.nic.in/news_and_tender/results_desc.php?id=10469&s_by=sdate
Vacancy Details:
Unreserved Category - 37
SC - 17
ST - 46
Eligibility Criteria:
Matron - The applicant must be Graduate
Junior Matron - The applicant must be Class 12th passed
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must be 35 years and above as on 1st January 2018.
Pay Scale:
Matron - Rs 7,500
Junior Matron - Rs 6,500
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured in Graduation and 12th respectively.
For more information, the applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to understand the matrix:
http://ordistportalcontent.nic.in/storeddata/results/ORINBP_RESULTS_2018_3898.pdf
