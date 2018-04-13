Collectorate Nabarangpur Recruitment 2018: 100 Lady Matron Posts, Apply Before April 25

Collectorate Odisha Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 100 vacancies for the post of Lady Matron/ Junior Matron has begun on the official website of Collectorate Nabarangpur - ordistricts.nic.in.The department aims to recruit deserving lady candidates in the ST/SC Girls Hostels of SSD Department that come under the purview of S and ME Department Schools of Nabrangpur district. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the posts on or before 25th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ordistricts.nic.inStep 2 – Click on 'Recruitment/ Results' on HomepageStep 3 – Click on 'Advertisement for the post of Lady Matron Junior Matron'Step 4 – Download the application form by clicking on downloadStep 5 – Fill the application form with required information and complete the processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceStep 7 – The Hard copy of application form needs to be sent in sealed cover to below mentioned address:District Welfare Office, Nabarangpurhttp://ordistricts.nic.in/news_and_tender/results_desc.php?id=10469&s_by=sdateUnreserved Category - 37SC - 17ST - 46Matron - The applicant must be GraduateJunior Matron - The applicant must be Class 12th passedThe age of the applicant must be 35 years and above as on 1st January 2018.Pay Scale:Matron - Rs 7,500Junior Matron - Rs 6,500Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured in Graduation and 12th respectively.For more information, the applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to understand the matrix:http://ordistportalcontent.nic.in/storeddata/results/ORINBP_RESULTS_2018_3898.pdf