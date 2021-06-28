College Drop-out Debanjan Faked His IAS to Parents Too, But They Had Their Suspicion

Debanjan Deb, who conducted dubious vaccine camps in Kolkata impersonating as Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, is suspected to have vaccinated at least 1,500 people in these camps. It has also emerged that the 28-year-old had been posing as an IAS officer for many years now.

Debanjan’s father and mother knew that their son was not an IAS officer. Last year too, Debanjan Deb, had to face police interrogation once. Such information came up in the investigation. Son of a Deputy Excise Collector, Deb is learnt to have been faking his identity for several years now, apparently to impress his father and relatives.

After leaving two university courses mid-way, Deb ‘adopted’ the life of a civil servant. His father Manoranjan Deb, a retired deputy collector of the state excise department, has taken to bed in shock and refuses to meet anyone, while neighbours have effectively boycotted the family.

Debanjan completed his graduation in Zoology from Charuchandra college, Kolkata and took the admission for a masters degree in Genetics at Calcutta University which he never completed. Things started taking a new turn in 2014 when Deb appeared for the civil services examinations.

Investigating officers have learned that a verbal complaint of fraud was lodged against Debanjan Deb at the Electronic Complex Police Station in Bidhannagar in 2020. According to the complainant, Debanjan cheated with the man in the name of giving him a government job. Debanjan was also questioned by the police based on that allegation. It was at that time that mother Vandana and father Manoranjan Deb were suspected of their son’s profession. Immediately after that, they became convinced that their son is not an IAS officer. Currently, Debanjan’s father is a covid positive patient. He is in home isolation with high blood pressure and diabetes, he is not in a position to talk with anyone right now.

Another piece of information has come up in the investigation. In September-October last year, Debanjan rented his office in Kasba from a man named Ashok Roy. He had to pay Rs 65,000 monthly for that office. Investigating police officers want to look into the matter. Police searched Debanjan’s Madurdaha house on Sunday night. According to police sources, several documents and stamp papers were recovered from there. Police will also check the footage of the CCTV camera installed around the house.

Debanjan went to great lengths to establish his identity as a government official, printing fake letterheads and identity cards. Even fake email accounts resembling Kolkata Municipal Corporation accounts were set up. While KMC uses kmcgov.in, Deb used kmcgov.org. Fake bank accounts too were opened using forged identity cards of Kolkata Corporation officials, which were used for payments.

