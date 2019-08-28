College Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon in Visakhapatnam for Refusing Advances
Sai, a resident of Bheemunigummam near Anakapalli, has been harassing the student for the past few years. It is being said that Sai attacked the girl since she refused his advances.
Image for representation
Visakhapatnam: A college girl was brutally attacked in Anakapalle in the district of Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.
Yashoda Bhargavi, a first year graduation student in Anakapalle DVN College was attacked by a man with a sharp weapon, while she was returning home from college.
Yashoda suffered injuries and severe bleeding from her neck, as the man had pounced to slit her throat. She was rushed to a local hospital.
She is said to have been severely affected by Sai's attack on his neck, shoulder, chest and ribs. Meanwhile people caught hold of Sai and handed him over to the police.
Sai, a resident of Bheemunigummam near Anakapalli, has been harassing the student for the past few years. It is being said that Sai attacked the girl since she refused his advances.
According to her friends, Yashoda had complained about the harassment to the college administration in the past. She is expected to be transferred to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ben Stokes More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Heroics
- Exclusive: PUBG Mobile 90fps, 120fps Refresh Rate Options Spotted on Beta Update
- Priyanka Chopra Morphing This Awkward Nick Jonas Pic is Fitting Tribute to Love
- Anand Mahindra Praises Golden Girl PV Sindhu's Extreme Fitness Regime
- Artist Couple from India and Pakistan Shows How Similar the Two Countries Really are