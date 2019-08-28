Take the pledge to vote

College Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon in Visakhapatnam for Refusing Advances

Sai, a resident of Bheemunigummam near Anakapalli, has been harassing the student for the past few years. It is being said that Sai attacked the girl since she refused his advances.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:August 28, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
College Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon in Visakhapatnam for Refusing Advances
Image for representation
Visakhapatnam: A college girl was brutally attacked in Anakapalle in the district of Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.

Yashoda Bhargavi, a first year graduation student in Anakapalle DVN College was attacked by a man with a sharp weapon, while she was returning home from college.

Yashoda suffered injuries and severe bleeding from her neck, as the man had pounced to slit her throat. She was rushed to a local hospital.

She is said to have been severely affected by Sai's attack on his neck, shoulder, chest and ribs. Meanwhile people caught hold of Sai and handed him over to the police.

Sai, a resident of Bheemunigummam near Anakapalli, has been harassing the student for the past few years. It is being said that Sai attacked the girl since she refused his advances.

According to her friends, Yashoda had complained about the harassment to the college administration in the past. She is expected to be transferred to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

