College Manager, Teacher Booked For Celebratory Firing During Independence Day in UP School

Manager Mohammad Rasheed and teacher Lal Chand of the Mohammad Rasheed Inter College at Rudauli in Basti were booked after a video footage showing them firing in the air while unfurling the tricolour went viral on the social media.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
Image for representation.
Gorakhpur: A college manager and a teacher have been booked for celebratory firing during the national flag-hoisting ceremony at a college in Basti district near here, police said on Friday.

Manager Mohammad Rasheed and teacher Lal Chand of the Mohammad Rasheed Inter College at Rudauli in Basti were booked after a video footage showing them firing in the air while unfurling the tricolour went viral on the social media.

The video footage shows Mohammad Rasheed firing from his licensed revolver during the flag hoisting, prompting the teacher too to start firing.

Considering the gravity of the matter, a case has been registered against the duo, said Basti Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar.

A case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying public servant's order and section 30 of the Arms Act for breaching the duly licensing regulations has been registered," said Kumar.

A manhunt has been launched against the duo, he added

