​College Says Avoid Hijab, MP Home Minister Orders Probe, Says No Plan to Impose Ban

Madhya Pradesh home minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Tuesday ordered Datia collector to conduct a probe as a college ordered students to avoid attires such as hijab on Monday.

Datia is the home constituency of the minister who on Tuesday reiterated that the state government had no plans to ban hijab in educational institutions.

In a video that went viral on Monday, two hijab-clad girl students were heckled by some members of a right-wing organisation inside the Government PG Datia College.

The vigilantes raised slogans against the students, who, sensing trouble, rushed inside quickly. Later, principal DR Rahul issued an order urging students to dress up in decent manner and avoid religious attires such as hijab inside the college.

Rahul later told the media they heard that two students came to the college in hijab, but they had left by the time the members of college administration reached.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Hijab Row Intensifies as Students Skip School, Exams; HC Adjourns Hearing Till Wednesday

“Datia has been a symbol of communal harmony and I am not sure under what circumstances the said college principal issued the order. I have immediately asked the DM of Datia to take cognisance of the matter. I reiterate that the state government has no plans to place a ban on hijab,” said the minister, asking everyone to refrain from such confusing actions.

School education minister Inder Singh Parmar had recently said that hijab can’t be part of any dress code, but home minister had later clarified that the MP government did not plan to ban hijab.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.