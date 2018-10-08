English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
College Student Attacked with Acid for Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Assam
Another woman who was with the victim at the time of the acid attack informed the police that the accused came in a car and tried to drag the victim in it when she was returning from college. When she resisted, he threw acid on her.
Image for representation only.
Lakhimpur: A woman was attacked with acid by a man in upper Assam's Lakhimpur district on Monday after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said.
The woman, a first-year college student, was hospitalised with burn injuries on the left side of her face, chest and right arm.
Another woman who was with the student at the time of the acid attack informed the police that the accused, along with an accomplice, came in a car and tried to drag the victim in it when she was returning from college at
Pathalipahar area. When she resisted, he threw acid on her.
The accused, a resident of nearby Borbali village, was arrested, police said.
The victim and her family members alleged that the accused threw acid "to take revenge " on her and her family for rejecting his marriage proposal.
Police said the victim was first taken to North Lakhimpur hospital from where she was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
