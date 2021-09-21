College Student Duped of Rs 50,000 While Selling Old Note Online

A Birbhum college student has lost more than Rs 50,000 while selling an old two-rupee note online. The trading of old notes has become a thing on various websites. These notes are sold at a price several times that of a note’s face value. However, a college student from Birbhum lost her Rs 50,000 while selling an old two-rupee note. She has registered a complaint with the Cyber Cell police station regarding the incident of online fraud. The Cyber Cell police have started the investigation into the matter.

Srijani said that she had an old two-rupee note. She took a picture of the old note to post it for sale on a website where old notes are sold and traded. While she was posting the picture, the website asked her for information including the email. She entered the value of the note in her possession at one lakh rupees.

Shortly after this post, she received an e-mail with an American name. In the mail, it was asked if she still had the note. The college student in her reply said, “I have the note now and if you want to take it, you have to pay one lakh rupees.”

The exchange between the two continued and the other person asked her to send a picture of the note on WhatsApp number. Srijani did so. After the picture was sent, she received an email with a screenshot claiming to convert US dollars into Indian currency, she has to pay five thousand rupees in advance. The college student sent the money through UPI.

According to the police information, it is alleged that the process of looting money from the college student started step by step under various pretexts. Later, an amount of Rs 6,100 was demanded followed by another of Rs 15300 and then Rs 22,000. The money was demanded several times. In the end, another amount of Rs 36,000 was demanded from the college student as the last instalment. She was then told that once all this money is paid, it will be returned when the value of the old note arrives.

The experts have warned the general public in the wake of this incident. They have asked not to send money in advance to anyone you have not known.

Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter was duped of Rs 34000 while she was selling a Sofa online in February 2021.

