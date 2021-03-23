College student Found With Burn Injuries in UP Last Month Dies During Treatment

Shahjahanpur: `A 21-year-old college student, who was found with severe burns along a national highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district last month, succumbed to injuries at a Lucknow hospital during treatment on Monday, police said.

The second-year student was studying business administration at a college run by Mumukshu Ashram of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The Superintendent of Police S Anand said, the young woman, who she died at around 2 pm on Monday, was found on the roadside on February 22 in a semi-burnt condition. Tilhar police, which reached the spot, immediately got her admitted to the Shahjahanpur Medical College. She was later sent to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow for treatment.

Policemen and women, including a sub-inspector, were constantly deployed for the protection of the victim. Anand said her body will be brought back to Shahjahanpur after Lucknow Police completes legal proceedings and the post-mortem is conducted.

Four arrests have been made in the case so far. On the basis of the statement given by the victim to the magistrate in the hospital, Shahjahanpur police arrested Manish Raju, Subhash, and the victim’s friend, Pinky, on February 26. Although the accused denied involvement in the incident, the investigation proceeded on the basis of the victim’s statement to the police.