College Student in Hyderabad Attacks Minor Girl With Knife for Spurning Him

A minor girl was seriously injured when a 19-year-old college student attacked her with a knife here for spurning him, police sources said Wednesday.The accused has been taken into custody, they said.Relatives of the 17-year-old victim alleged that the student, Bharat, was harassing her and they had earlier lodged a complaint with police who counselled him.Bharat attacked the girl with a knife used for cutting open coconuts at a bus-stop while she was waiting for a bus to go to college, police said, adding she suffered injuries on her neck.A senior police official said the girl is being treated in an intensive care unit of a private hospital at Malakpet and her condition is said to be serious.