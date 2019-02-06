English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
College Student in Hyderabad Attacks Minor Girl With Knife for Spurning Him
Relatives of the 17-year-old victim alleged that the student, Bharat, was harassing her and they had earlier lodged a complaint with police who counselled him.
Image used for representation.
Loading...
Hyderabad: A minor girl was seriously injured when a 19-year-old college student attacked her with a knife here for spurning him, police sources said Wednesday.
The accused has been taken into custody, they said.
Relatives of the 17-year-old victim alleged that the student, Bharat, was harassing her and they had earlier lodged a complaint with police who counselled him.
Bharat attacked the girl with a knife used for cutting open coconuts at a bus-stop while she was waiting for a bus to go to college, police said, adding she suffered injuries on her neck.
A senior police official said the girl is being treated in an intensive care unit of a private hospital at Malakpet and her condition is said to be serious.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The accused has been taken into custody, they said.
Relatives of the 17-year-old victim alleged that the student, Bharat, was harassing her and they had earlier lodged a complaint with police who counselled him.
Bharat attacked the girl with a knife used for cutting open coconuts at a bus-stop while she was waiting for a bus to go to college, police said, adding she suffered injuries on her neck.
A senior police official said the girl is being treated in an intensive care unit of a private hospital at Malakpet and her condition is said to be serious.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare Throwback Photo with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Sridevi
- Chennai City FC Partners With Swiss club FC Basel by Selling 26% Share
- This Video of Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Acing Gully Boy Dialogue is Breaking the Internet
- Jennifer Lawrence is Engaged to Art Gallery Director Cooke Maroney
- YouTuber Writes Down Names of All His Subscribers Then Thanks Them Individually
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results