GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

College Student Run Over by Jammu Tawi Express in Faridkot

The deceased was identified as Ripandeep Kaur, a resident of Green Avenue, Faridkot. It was the Station Master who informed the police about the mishap. It is not yet clear if this was a case of suicide or accident.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:April 30, 2018, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
College Student Run Over by Jammu Tawi Express in Faridkot
Image for representation. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Chandigarh: A college student was run over by the Jammu Tawi Express on Monday morning in Faridkot, Punjab. The train was plying between Bathinda and Jammu.

The deceased has been identified as Ripandeep Kaur, a resident of Green Avenue in Faridkot, said the police. It was the Station Master who informed the authorities about the mishap. It is not yet clear if this was a case of suicide or accident.

“We were informed about the mishap by the Station Master. According to the sticker on the victim’s uniform, she was a student of Baba Farid Nursing College, Kotkapura,” said ASI Joginder Singh.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You