College Student Run Over by Jammu Tawi Express in Faridkot

A college student was run over by the Jammu Tawi Express on Monday morning in Faridkot, Punjab. The train was plying between Bathinda and Jammu.The deceased has been identified as Ripandeep Kaur, a resident of Green Avenue in Faridkot, said the police. It was the Station Master who informed the authorities about the mishap. It is not yet clear if this was a case of suicide or accident.“We were informed about the mishap by the Station Master. According to the sticker on the victim’s uniform, she was a student of Baba Farid Nursing College, Kotkapura,” said ASI Joginder Singh.