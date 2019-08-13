Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

College Students Among 50 Injured in Maharashtra Road Accident, Two in Serious Condition

The incident occurred around 7 am when the driver of the bus lost his control over the wheel while trying to save a girl who was crossing the road.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
College Students Among 50 Injured in Maharashtra Road Accident, Two in Serious Condition
Representative image.
Loading...

Palghar: At least 50 passengers, most of them students of colleges, of a state transport bus were injured on Tuesday when it crashed into bushes after hitting a divider on Pivli-Wada route near Jambulpada village in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said.

The condition of at least two students is stated to be serious. The incident occurred around 7 am when the driver of the bus lost his control over the wheel while trying to save a girl who was crossing the road.

"The bus jumped the lane, hit the divider, and landed on the other side of the road. It came to halt after crashing into bushes along the road," said Wada police station Assistant Police Inspector, Govind Borade.

He said the injured persons have been admitted to Wada rural hospital and the seriously injured to Thane civil hospital.

The bus driver, identified as Vinayak Jadhav (27) has been arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rash driving and Motor Vehicles Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram