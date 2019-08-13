College Students Among 50 Injured in Maharashtra Road Accident, Two in Serious Condition

Palghar: At least 50 passengers, most of them students of colleges, of a state transport bus were injured on Tuesday when it crashed into bushes after hitting a divider on Pivli-Wada route near Jambulpada village in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said.

The condition of at least two students is stated to be serious. The incident occurred around 7 am when the driver of the bus lost his control over the wheel while trying to save a girl who was crossing the road.

"The bus jumped the lane, hit the divider, and landed on the other side of the road. It came to halt after crashing into bushes along the road," said Wada police station Assistant Police Inspector, Govind Borade.

He said the injured persons have been admitted to Wada rural hospital and the seriously injured to Thane civil hospital.

The bus driver, identified as Vinayak Jadhav (27) has been arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rash driving and Motor Vehicles Act.

