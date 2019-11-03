Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

College Students Protest Against Govt's Inability to Counter Health Emergency in Delhi

Students from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia attacked the Centre as well as the Delhi government "for their inadequate measures to counter the health emergency".

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 11:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
College Students Protest Against Govt's Inability to Counter Health Emergency in Delhi
An aerial view of the capital covered in smog on Sunday, November 3, 2019. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Students from universities across Delhi on Sunday formed a human chain in Connaught Place to protest against "government's inability" to handle the rising pollution levels in the city.

Students from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia attacked the Centre as well as the Delhi government "for their inadequate measures to counter the health emergency".

The students formed a human chain at Central Park in Connaught Place. Their demands included free rides for a month in the Delhi Metro and arranging 10,000 CNG DTC buses to control private vehicular movement.

They also demanded a ban on all construction activities and running of diesel generators for one month with guaranteed compensation to workers and no job losses. They also demanded setting up solar panels in place of existing thermal polluting power plants and enforcing compliance of pollution standards for industries.

Kawalpreet Kaur, the president Delhi AISA, said "every year, we see blame game between the central and the state governments". "We believe that pollution is a political issue and it must be addressed at that level," she said.

Political parties must show political will to address it, she said. Next year, when Delhi will have its assembly elections, we will ensure that this becomes the agenda for them, she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram