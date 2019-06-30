Colleges Not Accepting Certificates Due to 'Discrepancies' in Names: Maharashtra Students to DU
Nearly 15 queries on the issue were received from students and the colleges were directed to enrol the students since Maharashtra follows this format, an official said.
Representative image: PTI
New Delhi: At least 10 students from Maharashtra approached the Delhi University authorities on Saturday alleging that colleges were not accepting their certificates owing to some discrepancies in names.
According to a varsity official, in caste certificates issued in Maharashtra the prefix 'Kumari' is added to the names of girls. The father's name is also added to their names.
For instance, if a girl's name is Nikita Kamble and her father's name is Suresh Kamble, her certificate will have her name as Kumari Nikita Suresh Kamble, he explained.
The students were directed to the grievance redressal cell by the colleges, the official said.
He said 10-15 queries on the issue were received from students. The colleges were directed to enrol the students since Maharashtra follows this format.
The authorities said they have also received queries from students about how their names on the caste certificates had minor differences as compared to their Board marksheets.
The official said colleges were asked to give provisional admission to the students, who were asked to submit the corrected certificates. Saturday was the second day of admissions to undergraduate courses after the DU announced its first cut-off list on June 27.
