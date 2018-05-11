Collegium Unanimously Agrees to Send Back Justice Joseph's Name for Elevation to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday unanimously agreed to reiterate its earlier stand to elevate Uttarakhand Justice KM Joseph to the apex court two weeks after the Centre sent back its recommendation. However, the final decision will be taken on May 16 when the Collegium will meet again to dwell on this.The Collegium on Friday agreed in principle to send back Justice Joseph’s name for elevation. The judges will also consider more names for the apex court judgeship in its next meeting.The meeting was convened after Justice Jasti Chelameswar, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India asking him to convene a meeting urgently to forward to the Centre the name of Uttarakhand Chief Justice as a judge of the apex court. The three other judges part of the Collegium had also met the CJI on Wednesday asking him to reiterate the name.The five-member Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, after hour-long deliberation decided that Justice Joseph's name should be accompanied with the recommendation of the names of Chief Justices of High Courts for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court.The Collegium, in a resolution, said there was a need for further discussion on the issue of sending other names to the Centre and deferred its meeting till May 16.Legal experts have said that the Centre on receiving a reiteration from the Collegium would have no choice but to clear the appointment and swear him in as a judge of the Supreme Court.