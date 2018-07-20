English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Collegium Reiterates Justice KM Joseph's Name for Elevation to SC, Says Nothing Wrong With Suitability
The Centre on April 26 had returned Joseph's file back to the Collegium for it to re-consider the recommendation on grounds that the proposal was not in accordance with the top court's parameters and there was adequate representation of his native state Kerala in the apex court.
A file photo of Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court K M Joseph. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday reiterated the name of Uttarakhand High Court judge KM Joseph for elevation to the Supreme Court, saying there was nothing unsuitable in his candidature.
The Collegium, which is formed of the top five judges of the apex court, had in May agreed to reiterate the name but had yet to formally approve it. The decision was further delayed by the retirement of Justice Chelameswar, thus necessitating the need to freshly reconsider the decision to reiterate Justice Joseph's name back to the Centre.
The Collegium said it had "carefully considered" the observations made by law minister Ravi Shankar, but "nothing adverse pointed on Joseph's suitability".
