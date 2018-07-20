Collegium Reiterates Justice KM Joseph's Name for Elevation to SC, Says Nothing Wrong With Suitability

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday reiterated the name of Uttarakhand High Court judge KM Joseph for elevation to the Supreme Court, saying there was nothing unsuitable in his candidature.The Collegium, which is formed of the top five judges of the apex court, had in May agreed to reiterate the name but had yet to formally approve it. The decision was further delayed by the retirement of Justice Chelameswar, thus necessitating the need to freshly reconsider the decision to reiterate Justice Joseph's name back to the Centre.The Collegium said it had "carefully considered" the observations made by law minister Ravi Shankar, but "nothing adverse pointed on Joseph's suitability".The Centre on April 26 had returned Joseph's file back to the Collegium for it to re-consider the recommendation on grounds that the proposal was not in accordance with the top court's parameters and there was adequate representation of his native state Kerala in the apex court.The government had also questioned Justice Joseph's seniority among high court judges while returning the file.Subsequently, the apex court Collegium met thrice on May 2, 11 and 16 and could not send its recommendation back to the Centre despite agreeing on it in principle.Notably, Justice Chelameswar and Justice Kurian Joseph later also wrote separate letters to the CJI and other apex court judges highlighting various issues including the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.In the last meeting held on May 16, the collegium was unanimously in favour of "further deliberation" and "broad-based consideration" of names of chief justices and judges of various high courts before sending its decision of reiterating the elevation of Justice Joseph.It had then adopted a resolution which also stated that there was a need for further discussion on the issue of sending the other names of judges to the Centre.