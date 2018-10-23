Collegium to Pick Election Commission Chief? 5-Judge Constitution Bench to Decide

The Supreme Court Tuesday referred to a 5-judge constitution bench a plea seeking collegium-like selection process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and SK Kaul considered submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Anoop Baranwal, seeking a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel.The Centre, represented by Attorney General KK Venugopal, however, opposed the petition saying so far no case of abuse of official position by the CEC had come forward and referred to names like TN Seshan and other persons who have graced the office of the CEC.