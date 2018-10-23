GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Collegium to Pick Election Commission Chief? 5-Judge Constitution Bench to Decide

The Centre has opposed the petition, saying so far no case of abuse of official position by the Chief Election Commissioner had come forward.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2018, 12:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Collegium to Pick Election Commission Chief? 5-Judge Constitution Bench to Decide
Logo of the Election Commission of India.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday referred to a 5-judge constitution bench a plea seeking collegium-like selection process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and SK Kaul considered submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Anoop Baranwal, seeking a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel.

The Centre, represented by Attorney General KK Venugopal, however, opposed the petition saying so far no case of abuse of official position by the CEC had come forward and referred to names like TN Seshan and other persons who have graced the office of the CEC.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...