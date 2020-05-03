Colonel, Major Among 4 Army Personnel Killed in Encounter in J&K's Handwara, Cop Also Martyred

A Colonel, Major and two jawans of the Indian Army along with a sub-inspector of J&K police were killed in an encounter with militants in North Kashmir’s Handwara on Sunday.

“Based on the intelligence input that terrorists were taking the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla, Handwara of Kupwara district hostage, a joint operation was launched by Army and JK Police. A team comprising five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians. The team of Army and JK Police entered the area and successfully extricated the civilians.

“However, during the process, the team was subjected to heavy volume of fire by the terrorists. In the ensuing fire fight, two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five army and JK personnel, comprising two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one JK Police Sub Inspector, attained martyrdom,” the official statement from the army said.

The five personnel had gone missing during an anti-militancy operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chanjmulla area of Handwara in the north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the security forces maintained a tight cordon and conducted searches in the area.

However, contact with militants was established on Saturday evening and an encounter ensued, the official said.

While the official gave no further details, Army sources said five security forces personnel had gone missing as contact has been lost with them. The Army sources said the five personnel include two officers.

