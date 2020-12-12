Colonel Prithipal Singh Gill, Who Served in All Three Military Services, Turns 100

Colonel Prithipal Singh Gill (retired), a World War 2 veteran who holds the unique distinction of having served in all three defence services, turned 100 with wishes pouring in from several quarters. During his service with the Indian Army, Colonel Gill was posted with34 Medium Regiment and later went on to raise and command the 71 Medium Regiment.

The 71 Medium Regiment sent an officer from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir to Gill's residence here with a cake, a trophy, track-suit and a T-shirt to celebrate his birthday on Friday. He was also the commanding officer of the Regiment during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Gill has the distinction of serving in the Royal Indian Air Force, Royal Indian Navy and the Indian Army in a career spanning nearly three decades, his daughter-in-law Harpreet Kaur told .