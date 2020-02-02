Colonisers' Strategy of Dividing People Being Used Today, Says Kerala CM on CAA
Pinarayi Vijayan was speaking at the 'Mumbai Collective' here on the topic of 'National struggle against communalism'.
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Mumbai: Hitting out at the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the "communal elements" today were using the British colonisers' strategy of disrupting people's unity by dividing them on communal lines.
He also said that while India's freedom struggle was against the colonisers, the current movement is against those who stood with the colonisers.
Vijayan was speaking at the 'Mumbai Collective' here on the topic of 'National struggle against communalism'.
"In the past, our movement was against the colonisers, but presently our struggle against communalism is a movement against those who stood with the colonisers," he said.
"In the past, the colonisers tried to disrupt people's unity by dividing them on communal lines. Today, the communal elements are using the same strategy experimented by their masters," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open 2020 Men's Final, Thiem vs Djokovic LIVE Score and Updates: Djokovic, Thiem Eye Historic Wins
- ISL Table-toppers FC Goa Sack Sergio Lobera, Coach 'Very Unhappy' With Being Shown the Door
- The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief
- Virat Kohli's Spectacular 'Relay' Run Out to Dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro is Almost Poetic
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Faints During The Captaincy Task