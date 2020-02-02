Colonisers' Strategy of Dividing People Being Used Today, Says Kerala CM on CAA

Mumbai: Hitting out at the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the "communal elements" today were using the British colonisers' strategy of disrupting people's unity by dividing them on communal lines.

He also said that while India's freedom struggle was against the colonisers, the current movement is against those who stood with the colonisers.

Vijayan was speaking at the 'Mumbai Collective' here on the topic of 'National struggle against communalism'.

"In the past, our movement was against the colonisers, but presently our struggle against communalism is a movement against those who stood with the colonisers," he said.

"In the past, the colonisers tried to disrupt people's unity by dividing them on communal lines. Today, the communal elements are using the same strategy experimented by their masters," he said.

