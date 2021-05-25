Colour-coding Villages, 2-Step Monitoring: How Madhya Pradesh Plans to Free State of Covid by May 31

To tackle Covid in rural areas, the Madhya Pradesh government has designated its villages as ‘Red, Yellow and Green Zones’ depending on the number of active cases in each village and it is beginning an aggressive week-long ‘Kill Corona-4’ campaign from Tuesday to “free” the state from the pandemic by May 31.

The state government in a letter to all the District Collectors on May 24 has specified that two teams must be sent in quick succession to every house in the villages which are reporting even one or more active case as of May 24. News 18 has accessed details of the campaign which states that Rural Panchayats with 1-4 active cases have been designated as ‘Yellow Zone’ and those with more than 5 active cases have been designated as “Red Zones”, with the aim of bringing them into “Green Zone” which are panchayats with no active cases as of now.

“The Kill Corona-4 campaign has been designed as per the CM’s resolve to free the entire state of Corona by May 31,” the order issued by the state health department says. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Tuesday that MP was looking towards slowly unlocking and relaxations after “controlling Covid by May 31.” The state is reporting about 3,000 daily cases and active cases stand at over 53,000 in the state as of yesterday.

The letter says two teams will be sent to houses in villages in succession. The first team consisting of ASHA workers and local health supervisors will be screening people for Covid-like symptoms and give them medicines, like they have done in an earlier ‘Kill Corona’ campaign done across the state. During the second visit comprising of two people including a state government health official, the health workers will re-visit the house of the suspect Covid patients whose list will be shared by the first team, and cross-check if they have received the medicines and will also take a call in consultation with the first team on referring such people to ‘Fever Clinics’ for Covid tests. The state has 1715 such fever clinics functional across MP.

“Till such patients are confirmed to be positive, they will either be quarantined at home or if required facility for isolation is not available, they will be housed at the Panchayat Bhawan in the village. Once the report comes as positive, they will be continued in home isolation if the facility is available or shifted to the block-level Covid Care Centers,” the order of state health department says.

Madhya Pradesh was reporting a high number of over 13000 daily cases in April-end and active cases in the state hit a high of 1.11 lakh cases on May 10. But the numbers have since consistently fallen with only 2936 cases reported on May 24 and active cases nearly halving to 53,653 cases as on date. Indore is still reporting 9,850 active cases, Bhopal stands at 8,677 cases while Gwalior has 4,066 active cases. The state is doing about 76,000 tests daily, and its daily test positivity rate has fallen to below 4% now, a sharp fall over last 15 days. The Kill Corona-4 campaign will also cover the state’s worst-affected urban areas.

