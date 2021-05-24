Colour Classification of Fungal Infection Misleading, Says AIIMS Director

As cases of black fungus continue to witness a rise in India, experts said that colour labelling of the fungus was misleading as the colour of fungus could be seen differently if it developed in different areas. Fungal infection is not a communicable disease and its colour could vary for different areas, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Monday.

Guleria classified fungus infection into three types, namely, Mucormycosis, Candida, and Aspergillosis. Mucormycosis is said to be seen occurring mostly in post Covid-19 cases and Aspergillosis is an infection that effects the lungs, he explained during a briefing by the Union health ministry on Monday.

“People with low immunity are infected with Mucormycosis, Candida and Asporogenous infections. These fungi are mainly found in sinuses, nose, bone around eyes, and can enter brain. Occasionally found in lungs (pulmonary Mucormycosis) or in gastrointestinal tract," the AIIMS Director said.

“There are few symptoms that are seen post Covid-19. If the symptoms are seen for 4-12 weeks, it is called ongoing symptomatic COVID or post-acute COVID syndrome. If symptoms are seen for more than 12 weeks, it is called post-COVID syndrome," he further explained.

Guleria also spoke about reports suggestion children would be severly impacted from the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the reports were not based on factual data. “It has been said that children will be infected the most in the third wave but Pediatrics Association has said that this is not based on facts. It might not impact children so people should not fear," he said.

Speaking on Punjab and Delhi being denied foreign Covid-19 vaccines, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the health ministry, said that both manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna mostly run on full booking, and their supply depends on the surplus they have. The Centre will surely facilitate supplies of these vaccines to state level, he assured.

Agarwal also clarified on the government’s stand over reports suggesting that Covid-19 could be a laboratory virus, saying that a clearer and bigger picture would be provided on the basis of “discussions in multilateral forums".

A total of 14.56 crore vaccines including both first and second doses have been administered to people above 45 years of age. While 1.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered as the first dose to people between 18-44 years of age, Agarwal said.

India’s active caseload is presently on a decline since its last peak on May 10. The active cases have declined to 27,20,716 with a net decline of 84,683 cases being witnessed in a span of 24 hours. It now comprises 10.17 per cent of the country’s total infections. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 12.66 per cent.

The country’s daily recoveries outnumbered new cases for the 11th consecutive day on Monday, while the cumulative positivity rate stood at 8.09 per cent. A total of 3,02,544 patients recuperated in a span of 24 hours taking India’s cumulative recoveries to 2,37,28,011. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 88.69 per cent.

The country has recorded less than 3 lakh daily new cases for the eight consecutive days today. The gap between daily new cases and daily recovered cases has reduced to 80,229.

