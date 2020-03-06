Coloured Passes, Basic Hygiene & No Large Gatherings: Parliament Gears Up to Fight Coronavirus
Starting Wednesday, when Parliament resumes after the Holi break, visitors will have restricted access to the complex.
File photo of Parliament House.
New Delhi: In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, Parliament on Friday issued an advisory, which included restricted entry of visitors, asking members to avoid large gatherings and follow basic hygiene.
Starting Wednesday, when Parliament resumes after the Holi break, visitors will have restricted access to the complex.
Passes of different colours will be issued for the purpose of specific visits as mentioned in the Lok Sabha bulletin. Public Gallery passes will be white in colour and visitors will be immediately escorted out of Parliament after watching the proceedings.
Blue colour, casual entry passes issued by Parliament reception for visiting party offices, offices of ministers and members, will be given a pass only for outer precincts of Parliament House and in non-restricted areas. Party office secretaries and members are requested to meet them in outer precincts or at the reception.
Visitors who have appointments to meet with Rajya Sabha chairman, Speaker, Prime Minister, Ministers, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Secretary-Generals, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, shall be issued passes to their respective offices located in inner precincts of the Parliament House through authorised gates. This pass shall be of red colour.
In addition to this, members have been advised to follow basic hand and respiratory health and follow rules to avoid large gatherings in the Parliament premises unless unavoidable.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MarQ by Flipkart TurboStream Review: Amazon Fire TV Stick Gets Genuine Competition
- Karisma Kapoor Talks About Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria’s Relationship, Calls Them 'Very Cute'
- Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Postpone Japan Wedding Amid Coronavirus Scare
- TCL Shows Exciting Foldable Phone Concepts, Including Three-Fold and Rollable Designs
- ‘Misogyny’ Searches Spiked Immensely after Elizabeth Warren Dropped Out of US Presidential Elections