'Combating Glorification of Nazism', India Votes In Favour Of Russian Draft Resolution at UN

At the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, India voted in favour of the draft resolution on “Combating glorification of Nazism” proposed by Russia. India held that the concept of Indigenous Peoples is not applicable in the country’s context, and that it is thus providing consensus on the resolution. India was among the 105 votes in favour of the resolution, approved by the committee amid a vigorous debate. Meanwhile, there were 52 votes against the draft resolution, with 15 abstentions.

Apart from Condemning Glorification Of Nazism, seven other draft resolutions were approved by the committee including Texts on Indigenous Peoples’ Rights and Privacy in Digital Age, an ANI report said.

Among the key facets of the draft resolutions, were human rights issues, right to literacy and protection of children from sexual exploitation and matters of crime prevention and criminal justice.

A deep concern about glorifying the Nazi movement and neo-Nazism were expressed during the debate, including erecting monuments and holding public demonstrations in glorifying the Nazi past. Russian Federation’s delegate voiced concern over an increase in racist and xenophobic rhetoric, calls to deport migrants and refugees, Islamophobia, Afrophobia and antisemitism, the UN said in its release.

Several delegates took to the floor to express concerns over Moscow’s attempt to exploit the pretext of combating neo-Nazism to justify its brutal war against Ukraine, with Ukraine’s delegate asserting that the draft has nothing in common with the genuine fight against Nazism and neo-Nazism.

Echoing his concerns, the United Kingdom’s delegate stressed that the resolution is part of Moscow’s attempt to justify its aggression against Ukraine by furthering lies and distorting history.

The United States’ delegate called the resolution “a cynical attempt” of Moscow to further its geopolitical aims by invoking the Holocaust and Second World War. In the same vein, Australia’s delegate called Moscow’s weaponization of the Holocaust and Nazism unacceptable.

(With ANI Inputs)

