Combing Ops for 36-hour & Counting in J&K's Uri as 'Infiltration Suspected'; Phone Services Cut-off

Mobile internet and phone services were suspended on Monday in the border town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district following a counter-infiltration operation going on there for the last 36 hours.

Sources told News18 that the Army apprehends a militant group may have sneaked into the Indian side, and combing operations are underway.

Defence sources told IANS reinforcements have been called in and a large area has been brought under the operation.

“An infiltration attempt has been made and we are looking for them. Whether they are still on this side or have gone back after they made the infiltration attempt. That issue has not be clarified and verified on the ground," Lt Gen. D.P. Pandey told a TV channel.

“But, we are quite alert and we will ensure that minimal infiltration takes place," the army’s Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps commander said.

With IANS inputs.

