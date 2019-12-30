Come 2020, Andhra Residents to Receive Sand at Doorstep as Jagan Govt Frames New Rules

Amaravati: Come January, residents of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh can receive sand at their doorstep as Jagan Mohan government frames policy to curb illegal transportation of sand.

According to chief minister's directive, the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) would store about 15 lakh tonnes of sand every month for the next four months and about 60,000 lakh tonnes of sand would be stored for the upcoming rainy season.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that as a pilot project sand would be door delivered to consumers' house in Krishna district, East Godavari, West Godavari and Kadapa districts from January 7. By January 20, sand would be door-delivered to the consumers in every district of the state.

"Presently, the daily sand consumption in the state is 80,000 tonnes and so far, about 9,63,000 tonnes of sand has been stored. The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) would door deliver the sand," he said.

The minister further said that sand extraction is being done from desilting and decasting land in 258 sand reaches. Officials have found that 13 of the 200 stock yards in the state are running out of sand.

"From September 5, the date of implementation of the new sand policy, about 43,70,00 tonnes of sand was supplied in the state," he said, adding that the sand scarcity was due to failure of previous TDP government in planning and keeping the stock. Sand mafia was prevalent in TDP regime, which is why the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has fined Rs 100 crore on the government," he said.

Unlike the previous government, the current government under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on transparency in sand supply in the state without harming the environment. The government would approach NGT to show the impact of the new sand policy that does not harm the environment.

He also said that of the 444 check posts in the state, about 55 check posts in three to four districts were not needed. The construction of the remaining 381 check posts has been completed and few are about to complete by January 9.

"According to the chief minister's order the check posts would be opened by January 9," the minister said. "A command control room under APMDC would keep a track on sand supply vehicles and the control room could be accessed from the CM camp office as well," he added.

