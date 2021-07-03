'Come After 5 Days': K'taka Vaccination Centre Denies Jab To Menstruating Women Citing Post-Covid Issues

A shocking incident has come to the fore where several menstruating women were denied Covid-19 shots in the vaccinations centre of north Karnataka on the pretext of post-covid-19 vaccination complications.

Talking to TOI, Activist Vidhya Patil said that some health workers in Raichur were sending back menstruating women from vaccination centres and asking to come back for the jab after 5 days post the completion of their monthly cycle. Similar incidents were also reported from Raichur, Belagavi and Bidar districts.

Health workers have been telling women that the shot might lead to heavier bleeding and fatigue and they should wait for the periods to end the activists stated.

Notably, the existence of any such directions from the government bodies was denied by Raichur deputy commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar who asserted that women have been administering vaccines regardless of their health conditions.

Myths and misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine on social media have played a big role in clouding judgement. One such ongoing claim has pushed women into raising concerns about getting a COVID-19 vaccine jab while they are in the middle of their menstrual cycle. Doctors and activists have been repeatedly issuing advisories, asking people to not fall prey to such fake claims by reassuring them that the vaccines have been found to be safe in all concerns, and there is no truth to the matter that the vaccines would be harmful to take during your period cycle.

While the vaccine dose may result in infrequency in the menstrual cycle, it will cause no long term effects assured the doctors.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that pregnant women will now be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in the country. It said that pregnant women can now register themselves on Cowin or walk into the nearest centre for inoculation against coronavirus infection.

“Studies have shown that Covid-19 infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women and they are at an increased risk of severe diseases and it might affect fetus too. The matter has been examined by domain knowledge experts based on the evidence that indicates that pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19 compared to non-pregnant women in case they get infected. Further, pregnant women with Covid-19 infection are at an increased risk for preterm birth and other adverse pregnancy outcomes including higher chances of neonatal morbidity," the ministry said.

