Come September, IndiGo & SpiceJet Will Shift Their Operations to Delhi Airport's Terminal 3

New Delhi: SpiceJet and IndiGo airlines on Monday announced shifting of its operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport. The move, taken in consultation with Delhi International Airport, will take place with effect from 00:01 hours on September 5, 2019, a statement released by GMR group said.

While operations for SpiceJet will completely shift from T2 to T3, IndiGo will only partially shift its operations. IndiGo flights of 5000 series will operate from T3, while rest will continue to operate from T2. The shift is to pave way for infrastructural enhancement of T2, increasing its capacity from 15 to 18 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA), the statement said.

GMR group, which currently operates the Delhi Airport, also said in the statement that this move will enhance the experience of passengers at T2. After the shift, GoAir and IndiGo will be the only two major airlines operating from T2. The move will reduce the passenger load at T2 by 27 percent.

Following this move, flight operations of Indigo and SpiceJet at Terminal 1 will remain unaffected. Delhi Airport authority and airlines are currently working together to ensure smooth movement of operations from T2 to T3, with minimal disruption to passenger experience.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-Delhi International Airport said, “With Delhi Airport witnessing a surge in passenger traffic, DIAL is enhancing the capacity of T2. The move will ease the pressure of fast growing traffic, so that the capacity enhancement works at Terminal 2 can be carried out effectively and efficiently”.

