‘Come to Our Langar for Jalebi Instead’: Farmer Leaders Turn Down Tomar’s Tea Offer at Meeting

Protesting farmer union leaders turned down agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s offer of tea at a crucial meeting on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day of protests against new farm laws. Speaking to News18, farmer leaders said they turned down the offer “in anger” and instead invited the minister to their langar (community kitchen) at protest sites.

“We told Tomar sahab in anger we don't want your tea as your press will say we are enjoying your pakoda. You come and enjoy jalebi in our langar,” Punjab Kisan Union leader Rundu Singh said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Chanda Singh said, “In the November 13 meeting, we had said what we wanted. We were expecting the government to come up with a proposal today to resolve the problem. No such thing was done. So in anger, we refused their tea. The agriculture minister tried to persuade us a lot, but we were upset.”

The meeting remained inconclusive with the farmers not on board with the government proposal to form a committee to discuss the issues. The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture. At the nearly three-hour-long meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, agriculture minister Tomar was accompanied by railways minister Piyush Goyal and MoS for Commerce Som Parkash, also an MP from Punjab.

Another round of talks will be held on Thursday. An earlier meeting on November 13 had failed to give any breakthrough and the next one was originally scheduled for December 3, but it got advanced due to the ongoing protests on Delhi borders.