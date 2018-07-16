English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
COMEDK 2018 1st Round of Counseling for UGET 2018 Begins Today at comedk.org – Check Now!
Candidates need to visit the following Counselling venue with the required documents: “Mangala Mantapa, NMKRV College for Women premises, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore – 560 011”
Representational photo (PTI)
COMEDK 2018 1st Round of Counseling for UGET 2018 has begun today i.e. 16th July 2018 on the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka - comedk.org. The Undergraduate Entrance Test, UGET 2018 for engineering courses was held on 13th May 2018. The Test Score cards for UGET 2018 were also made available in the month of May 2018 on the official website of COMEDK. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of COMEDK to check the Session-wise schedule for 1st round of Counseling UGET 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to check COMEDK 2018 1st Round of Counseling for UGET 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.comedk.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘For Notification and Round 1 Engineering Counselling schedule’ under ‘COMEDK UGET 2018 Engineering Counseling to start on 16th July 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Check the Rank details
Step 5 – Download the same and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.comedk.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Sessionwise-first-round-schedule-for-Engineering-courses-revised.pdf
Candidates need to visit the following Counselling venue with the required documents:
“Mangala Mantapa, NMKRV College for Women premises, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore – 560 011”
Candidates must visit the official website to check the documents they need to bring at the time of Counseling in below mentioned url:
https://www.comedk.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/COMEDK-LIST-OF-DOCUMENTS.pdf
The fee Structure and the courses have also been updated on the official website of COMEDK, candidates can check the detailed information in below mentioned url:
https://www.comedk.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Final-Engineering-Seat-Matrix-for-UGET-2018-19-13.07.2018-V1.3.pdf
The schedule for the 2nd round of Counseling will be notified later on the official website. Candidates are required to keep a close tab on to COMEDK website to check the schedule for the 2nd round of counseling regularly.
Also Watch
How to check COMEDK 2018 1st Round of Counseling for UGET 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.comedk.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘For Notification and Round 1 Engineering Counselling schedule’ under ‘COMEDK UGET 2018 Engineering Counseling to start on 16th July 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Check the Rank details
Step 5 – Download the same and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.comedk.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Sessionwise-first-round-schedule-for-Engineering-courses-revised.pdf
Candidates need to visit the following Counselling venue with the required documents:
“Mangala Mantapa, NMKRV College for Women premises, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore – 560 011”
Candidates must visit the official website to check the documents they need to bring at the time of Counseling in below mentioned url:
https://www.comedk.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/COMEDK-LIST-OF-DOCUMENTS.pdf
The fee Structure and the courses have also been updated on the official website of COMEDK, candidates can check the detailed information in below mentioned url:
https://www.comedk.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Final-Engineering-Seat-Matrix-for-UGET-2018-19-13.07.2018-V1.3.pdf
The schedule for the 2nd round of Counseling will be notified later on the official website. Candidates are required to keep a close tab on to COMEDK website to check the schedule for the 2nd round of counseling regularly.
Also Watch
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]
- Hrithik Bonds With Sons Hrehaan & Hridaan As They Enjoy Adventurous Vacation in Switzerland, See Pics
- It's Katrina Kaif' Birthday! Here's a Glimpse Of Her Steamy Instagram Game
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far
- OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today