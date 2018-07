COMEDK 2018 1st Round of Counseling for UGET 2018 Begins Today at comedk.org – Check Now!

COMEDK 2018 1st Round of Counseling for UGET 2018 has begun today i.e. 16th July 2018 on the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka - comedk.org . The Undergraduate Entrance Test, UGET 2018 for engineering courses was held on 13th May 2018. The Test Score cards for UGET 2018 were also made available in the month of May 2018 on the official website of COMEDK. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of COMEDK to check the Session-wise schedule for 1st round of Counseling UGET 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.comedk.org Step 2 – Click on ‘For Notification and Round 1 Engineering Counselling schedule’ under ‘COMEDK UGET 2018 Engineering Counseling to start on 16th July 2018’ on the home pageStep 3 – a PDF file will displayStep 4 – Check the Rank detailsStep 5 – Download the same and take a print out for further referenceCandidates need to visit the following Counselling venue with the required documents:“Mangala Mantapa, NMKRV College for Women premises, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore – 560 011”Candidates must visit the official website to check the documents they need to bring at the time of Counseling in below mentioned url:The fee Structure and the courses have also been updated on the official website of COMEDK, candidates can check the detailed information in below mentioned url:The schedule for the 2nd round of Counseling will be notified later on the official website. Candidates are required to keep a close tab on to COMEDK website to check the schedule for the 2nd round of counseling regularly.