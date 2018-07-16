GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

COMEDK 2018 1st Round of Counseling for UGET 2018 Begins Today at comedk.org – Check Now!

Candidates need to visit the following Counselling venue with the required documents: “Mangala Mantapa, NMKRV College for Women premises, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore – 560 011”

Partner Content

Updated:July 16, 2018, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
COMEDK 2018 1st Round of Counseling for UGET 2018 Begins Today at comedk.org – Check Now!
Representational photo (PTI)
COMEDK 2018 1st Round of Counseling for UGET 2018 has begun today i.e. 16th July 2018 on the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka - comedk.org. The Undergraduate Entrance Test, UGET 2018 for engineering courses was held on 13th May 2018. The Test Score cards for UGET 2018 were also made available in the month of May 2018 on the official website of COMEDK. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of COMEDK to check the Session-wise schedule for 1st round of Counseling UGET 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to check COMEDK 2018 1st Round of Counseling for UGET 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.comedk.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘For Notification and Round 1 Engineering Counselling schedule’ under ‘COMEDK UGET 2018 Engineering Counseling to start on 16th July 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Check the Rank details
Step 5 – Download the same and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.comedk.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Sessionwise-first-round-schedule-for-Engineering-courses-revised.pdf

Candidates need to visit the following Counselling venue with the required documents:
“Mangala Mantapa, NMKRV College for Women premises, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore – 560 011”

Candidates must visit the official website to check the documents they need to bring at the time of Counseling in below mentioned url:
https://www.comedk.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/COMEDK-LIST-OF-DOCUMENTS.pdf
The fee Structure and the courses have also been updated on the official website of COMEDK, candidates can check the detailed information in below mentioned url:

https://www.comedk.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Final-Engineering-Seat-Matrix-for-UGET-2018-19-13.07.2018-V1.3.pdf

The schedule for the 2nd round of Counseling will be notified later on the official website. Candidates are required to keep a close tab on to COMEDK website to check the schedule for the 2nd round of counseling regularly.







Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery