COMEDK Admit Card 2018 released at comedk.org, Download by May 12
COMEDK Admit Card 2018 has been released for Under Graduate Entrance Test – UGET 2018 on its official website - comedk.org.
COMEDK Admit Card 2018 has been released for Under Graduate Entrance Test – UGET 2018 on its official website - comedk.org. The Test Admission Ticket (TAT) or Admit Card will be available on the login profiles of the enrolled candidates till May 12, 2018. ‘Download TAT now & Check your Test Centre. Last Day to download TAT: May 12 reads the official notification. Candidates can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card before the due date.
How to download COMEDK Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.comedk.org/
Step 2 – Click on Login COMEDK UGET Application tab
Step 3 – Enter your APPLICATION SEQ NO / USER ID and Password and Login
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1022/53729/login.html
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is scheduled to organise the Online Entrance Exam on Sunday, 13th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to engineering courses offered in the participating 190 engineering colleges of the state of Karnataka that offer around 20,000 seats to engineering aspirants.
The test will be conducted in 300 test centres across the country and candidates will get to know their examination centre and venue from their COMEDK UGET 2018 Admit Card.
