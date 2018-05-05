GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

COMEDK Admit Card 2018 released at comedk.org, Download by May 12

COMEDK Admit Card 2018 has been released for Under Graduate Entrance Test – UGET 2018 on its official website - comedk.org.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 5, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
COMEDK Admit Card 2018 released at comedk.org, Download by May 12
Once the Revised Extended Second Round of Counseling is held on August 2nd 2017, the students will have to fill their Option on August 4th 2017 from 9AM to 1PM
COMEDK Admit Card 2018 has been released for Under Graduate Entrance Test – UGET 2018 on its official website - comedk.org. The Test Admission Ticket (TAT) or Admit Card will be available on the login profiles of the enrolled candidates till May 12, 2018. ‘Download TAT now & Check your Test Centre. Last Day to download TAT: May 12 reads the official notification. Candidates can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card before the due date.

How to download COMEDK Admit Card 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.comedk.org/

Step 2 – Click on Login COMEDK UGET Application tab

Step 3 – Enter your APPLICATION SEQ NO / USER ID and Password and Login

Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1022/53729/login.html

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is scheduled to organise the Online Entrance Exam on Sunday, 13th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to engineering courses offered in the participating 190 engineering colleges of the state of Karnataka that offer around 20,000 seats to engineering aspirants.

The test will be conducted in 300 test centres across the country and candidates will get to know their examination centre and venue from their COMEDK UGET 2018 Admit Card.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Omerta, 102 Not Out

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Omerta, 102 Not Out

Recommended For You