COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check Results Here

COMEDK announces the under-graduate engineering and architecture COMEDK UGET Results 2019 today on the official website comedk.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check Results Here
(Image: News18.com)
COMEDK 2019 Result | The COMEDK UGET Result 2019, COMEDK Result 2019 for engineering and architecture courses of Under Graduate Entrance Test was declared today May 27, Monday by the the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka.

The COMEDK Result 2019, COMEDK UGET Result 2019, Karnataka COMED Result 2019 was released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka and the COMEDK UGET Result 2019 rank card can be downloaded from its official website comedk.org

The COMEDK 2019 Result can also be accessed at unigauge.com. Candidates can access their COMEDK Result 2019 from any of the two official portals and get a print out of their COMEDK 2019 scorecard and rank.

COMEDK Result 2019: Get your online COMEDK 2019 scorecard, COMEDK 2019 rank
Keep your 2019 COMEDK exam credentials like registered User id and password noted or the COMEDK 2019 admit card handy while downloading COMEDK Result from the Karnataka examination authority’s website. Follow the simple steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website comedk.org or another provided URL
Step 2: Click on the 'COMEDK UGET 2019 Result' Link
Step 3: On COMEDK Result 2019 login portal, enter the required details
Step 5: Your score, rank of 2019 COMEDK Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and print a copy also

The computer-based COMEDK 2019 Examination was conducted on May 12 and reportedly 1.25 lakh candidates appeared in the test. The 2019 COMEDK result and scorecard are accepted by nearly 181 colleges located in Karnataka for granting admissions into undergraduate degree courses.

