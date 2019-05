COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check Results Here

| The COMEDK UGET Result 2019, COMEDK Result 2019 for engineering and architecture courses of Under Graduate Entrance Test was declared today May 27, Monday by the the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka.The COMEDK Result 2019, COMEDK UGET Result 2019, Karnataka COMED Result 2019 was released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka and the COMEDK UGET Result 2019 rank card can be downloaded from its official website comedk.org The COMEDK 2019 Result can also be accessed at unigauge.com . Candidates can access their COMEDK Result 2019 from any of the two official portals and get a print out of their COMEDK 2019 scorecard and rank.: Get your online COMEDK 2019 scorecard, COMEDK 2019 rankKeep your 2019 COMEDK exam credentials like registered User id and password noted or the COMEDK 2019 admit card handy while downloading COMEDK Result from the Karnataka examination authority’s website. Follow the simple steps-Step 1: Visit the official website comedk.org or another provided URLStep 2: Click on the 'COMEDK UGET 2019 Result' LinkStep 3: On COMEDK Result 2019 login portal, enter the required detailsStep 5: Your score, rank of 2019 COMEDK Result will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Download and print a copy alsoThe computer-based COMEDK 2019 Examination was conducted on May 12 and reportedly 1.25 lakh candidates appeared in the test. The 2019 COMEDK result and scorecard are accepted by nearly 181 colleges located in Karnataka for granting admissions into undergraduate degree courses.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)