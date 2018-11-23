Comic Con Organisers in Trouble for Distributing Books With 'Explicit Content' After Parents Lodge FIR

An FIR was lodged against the organisers of the seventh edition of Comic Con held in Bengaluru over the weekend after irate parents complained that the goody bags distributed to the children at the event contained 'explicit material'.As part of the event, which was held on November 17-18, those who bought tickets online were presented with a goody bag containing merchandise such as a poster, notebook, badge and a space fantasy comic book called ‘Saga’.The parents, however, were shocked to find that a particular edition of Brian K Vaughan’s ‘Saga’ — which is not recommended for anyone below the age of 18 — was also given to the children.Complainant Debjani Aich, a corporate lawyer whose daughter attended the event, lodged a police complaint on Thursday and also shared a post on social media calling out Comic Con India for the 'graphic sex and violent content' being distributed.The matter soon escalated with many parents reacting to the post and shaming Comic Con for sharing such content with underage children. DCP East Ajay Hillori, under whose jurisdiction the complainant resides, said the matter would soon be investigated."Parents were shocked to see the questionable content and so we have registered an FIR under section 292 IPC. We will transfer the case to Whitefield PS and after investigations if need be, they could add sections under POCSO Act," the DCP said.In a statement to the media, Comic Con India said, “We sincerely apologise for the inadvertent mix-up that has occurred at Bengaluru Comic Con 2018. In almost seven years of our show, we have never had such a thing happen. We, as an organisation, neither support nor promote such content for underage audience.”