Coming Soon, Aadhaar-based Attendance For Government Doctors in Karnataka
With the green signal from the e-governance department, the system would be in place in five institutions for permanent staff.
Representative image. (Image: Reuters/File photo)
Bengaluru: An Aadhaar-based attendance system could come into place for doctors under the department of medical education in Karnataka to check absenteeism of doctors. The idea will be tested on a pilot basis and if all goes well, it will be out into practice within a month.
The move is expected to bring in a consolidated web-based system to ensure staff is able to register their presence wherever they are as medical education department doctors constantly shuffle between hospitals, teaching institutes and department meetings. With the proposed system, the doctors could register presence even from the meeting venue.
"Right now, there is a biometric attendance system in place, but we don’t have access to it. For instance, when we receive a complaint about absenteeism, we have to check with the college concerned. Under the new system, we will have a dashboard based on a centralised database to monitor attendance,” V Manjula, additional chief secretary, Medical Education, told Deccan Herald.
The present biometric system is not a centralized one, does not have a dashboard that would allow authorities to view the strength of the department staff or track their work. The Aadhaar-based system is expected to help the authorities in understanding the strength and requirements of the department across the state, and also help identify those who default.
The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed the dashboard for the Aadhaar-based attendance system. Fingerprint devices linked to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) database will be deployed for the pilot test, the paper reported.
With the green signal from the e-governance department, the system would be in place in five institutions for permanent staff. The Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system is currently implemented in various government of India organisations.
