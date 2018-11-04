Coming Soon, First Government-run Dog Crematorium in Delhi

Delhi will soon have its first dog crematorium in Dwarka. The Delhi-government run crematorium will be operational from March 2019.This crematorium is a part of a multi-purpose dog complex in Dwarka Sector 29, The Times of India reported. Spread across 3.5 acres, the facility will have a crematorium, an ash room, lockers and a prayer room. The facility can be used both for pets and strays.The electric furnace can cremate upto 50 kg per hour."It takes around an hour to completely dispose of a dog's body,” an official was quoted as saying. The ashes would be handed to the dog owners in less than 2 hours. The estimated fees here is going to be about Rs 500. The private-owned pet crematoriums charge around Rs 5,000 per animal. ​