GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Coming Soon, First Government-run Dog Crematorium in Delhi

Spread across 3.5 acres, the facility will have a crematorium, an ash room, lockers and a prayer room.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Coming Soon, First Government-run Dog Crematorium in Delhi
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi will soon have its first dog crematorium in Dwarka. The Delhi-government run crematorium will be operational from March 2019.

This crematorium is a part of a multi-purpose dog complex in Dwarka Sector 29, The Times of India reported. Spread across 3.5 acres, the facility will have a crematorium, an ash room, lockers and a prayer room. The facility can be used both for pets and strays.

The electric furnace can cremate upto 50 kg per hour.

"It takes around an hour to completely dispose of a dog's body,” an official was quoted as saying. The ashes would be handed to the dog owners in less than 2 hours. The estimated fees here is going to be about Rs 500. The private-owned pet crematoriums charge around Rs 5,000 per animal. ​
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...