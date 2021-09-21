Commander-in-chief of Manipur Insurgent Outfit KNF Arrested from Dwarka

Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday arrested the self-styled commander-in-chief of Manipur-based insurgent group Kuki National Front (KNF) from the national capital.

According to Delhi Police officials, the self-styled commander-in-chief was arrested from Dwarka sector 7 of Delhi. The arrested KNF commander has been identified as Mangholam Kigen, alias David, who was arrested in an operation conducted by Special Cell on specific intelligence inputs.

A senior officer of Special Cell said, “David heads the KNF, infamous for carrying out ransom, kidnapping, robbery, extortion and snatching weapons from security forces and other criminal activities in Manipur.”

According to inputs Special Cell received from Manipur Police, David, along with his cadres, last December, abducted police constables from Kangwai police outpost located in Churachandpur district of Manipur. “David and his cadres had snatched INSAS rifles from the police constable. Manipur Police had arrested eight of his accomplices involved in the crime but he had been evading arrests,” said a Delhi Police officer.

Manipur Police was also in search of David for kidnapping a Nepalese national Tikram Rizal from Kalapahad in Churachandpur. The Nepalese citizen was released only after a hefty ransom was paid to the KNF. The Manipur Police had arrested two of David’s accomplices involved in the incident.

During questioning, the Special Cell learnt that the KNF commander-in-chief is a class 7 dropout. “He joined the ranks in the militant outfit after coming in contact with local KNF cadres and leaders and rose to the ranks of commander-in-chief in a very short period.”

The special cell from David has learnt that he was in Delhi to identify senior employees of construction companies engaged in constructing roads and other government projects. “He along with other cadres of his outfit was planning to kidnap a few employees of construction companies to demand ransom,” said a senior officer of Delhi Police.

