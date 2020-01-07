Commando Falls to Death at NSG Camp in Manesar During Training Session
The deceased NSG commando, identified as Rupesh Kumar, sustained head injuries after falling in the non-covered area during a drill session.
For Representation
Gurugram: A commando with the National Security Guard (NSG) at the Manesar campus died after he accidentally fell during a training session, an official said.
The deceased, identified as Rupesh Kumar, sustained head injuries after falling in the non-covered area during a drill session. He was taken to nearby private hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding and multiple fractures in the skull.
Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP of Gurugram Police said: "Kumar, before going into third exercise session, was given a job to tie a rope to a grill of a window. He jumped from second floor of a building toward a window also located on second floor but he was unable to maintain balance and failed to hold the grill."
The other commandos immediately took him to nearby hospital in an unconscious state where he died during treatment on Tuesday morning.
"During investigation, we have not found any negligence. There was a safe area but unfortunately he did not land on it. It was an accidental death. We have informed relatives of deceased back home in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh," Sangwan said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Were Right About Intolerance, Says Anubhav Sinha
- New Zealand Tour Will be a Challenge And I am Up for It: Rohit Sharma
- Shikara Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Highlights 'Untold Story' of Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990
- Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence
- Horrifying Photo Shows Nursery Web Spider Carrying a Goldfish Almost Twice Its Size