Commando Falls to Death at NSG Camp in Manesar During Training Session

Gurugram: A commando with the National Security Guard (NSG) at the Manesar campus died after he accidentally fell during a training session, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Rupesh Kumar, sustained head injuries after falling in the non-covered area during a drill session. He was taken to nearby private hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding and multiple fractures in the skull.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP of Gurugram Police said: "Kumar, before going into third exercise session, was given a job to tie a rope to a grill of a window. He jumped from second floor of a building toward a window also located on second floor but he was unable to maintain balance and failed to hold the grill."

The other commandos immediately took him to nearby hospital in an unconscious state where he died during treatment on Tuesday morning.

"During investigation, we have not found any negligence. There was a safe area but unfortunately he did not land on it. It was an accidental death. We have informed relatives of deceased back home in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh," Sangwan said.

