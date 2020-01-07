Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Commando Falls to Death at NSG Camp in Manesar During Training Session

The deceased NSG commando, identified as Rupesh Kumar, sustained head injuries after falling in the non-covered area during a drill session.

IANS

Updated:January 7, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Commando Falls to Death at NSG Camp in Manesar During Training Session
For Representation

Gurugram: A commando with the National Security Guard (NSG) at the Manesar campus died after he accidentally fell during a training session, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Rupesh Kumar, sustained head injuries after falling in the non-covered area during a drill session. He was taken to nearby private hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding and multiple fractures in the skull.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP of Gurugram Police said: "Kumar, before going into third exercise session, was given a job to tie a rope to a grill of a window. He jumped from second floor of a building toward a window also located on second floor but he was unable to maintain balance and failed to hold the grill."

The other commandos immediately took him to nearby hospital in an unconscious state where he died during treatment on Tuesday morning.

"During investigation, we have not found any negligence. There was a safe area but unfortunately he did not land on it. It was an accidental death. We have informed relatives of deceased back home in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh," Sangwan said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram