Commerce Ministry Bans Export of Electronic Cigarettes, E-Hookah
The notification was issued to comply with the government's ordinance issued on September 18 to ban production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes.
(Photo: Reuters/Image for representation)
New Delhi: The commerce ministry on Monday said it has banned exports of electronic cigarettes, e-Hookah and other similar devices.
"Export of electronic cigarettes including all forms of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, Heat Not Burn Products, e-Hookah and the like devices by whatever name called and whatever shape, size or form it may have...is prohibited," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
However, it said the ban does not conclude any product licensed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.
The ordinance issued on September 18 bans e-cigarettes, making the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of such alternative smoking devices a cognizable offence, attracting jail term and fine.
First time violators will face a jail term of up to one year and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. For subsequent offences, a jail term of up to three years or a fine of Rs 5 lakh, or both, according to the ordinance.
The storage of e-cigarettes shall now be punishable with imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 50,000 or both.
Recently, the DGFT, which is under the commerce ministry, had banned import of e-cigarettes.
