Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Commit Loyalty to Indian Constitution': J&K BJP Sets Conditions for Talks With Hurriyat

The comments come after Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for tripartite talks between the Kashmiri leadership, New Delhi and Islamabad for resolution of all issues, including Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 8:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Commit Loyalty to Indian Constitution': J&K BJP Sets Conditions for Talks With Hurriyat
File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (PTI)
Loading...

Jammu:) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday opposed a dialogue with the Hurriyat Conference, claiming that any talks with the separatists at this stage would be counter-productive and a retrograde step.

"The Joint Resistance Leadership (a body of separatists groups) should publicly acknowledge the indisputable status of Jammu and Kashmir and it being an integral part of India. They should also commit their loyalty to Constitution of India and seek talks only under its ambit," state BJP spokesperson Anil Gupta said in a statement.

Gupta said any talks with the JRL or the Hurriyat at this stage without them publicly accepting these pre-conditions would be "counter-productive and a retrograde step".

The comments come after Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a tripartite talk between the Kashmiri leadership, New Delhi and Islamabad for resolution of all issues, including Kashmir. Governor Satya Pal Malik had said on Saturday that the Hurriyat had softened its stand and were ready for talks after he took charge of the state last August.

Gupta said none of the Hurriyat leaders had signalled any change in their stance and mere appeals for talks with the Centre was no indicator of any change in their mindset, adding that the separatist leaders do not represent the majority of Kashmiris.

"Hurriyat is the perpetrator of most of the problems in Kashmir. And with the inflow of hawala money controlled, they are now strapped of cash and thus asking for talks," he said, alleging that the Hurriyat leaders continued to promote separatism.

The BJP leader claimed that initiating talks would be a huge setback to the ongoing operations against terror and the terror-support network, of which he said the Hurriyat was a "major culprit".

"In 2016, the same leadership had spurned the offer of talks within the ambit of Constitution because, at that time, they enjoyed the backing and support of Pakistan," Gupta said. "The present offer of talks is a mere ruse and time-gaining exercise to regroup and reorganise."

During his Eid ul-Fitr sermon earlier this month, the Mizwaiz had sought confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan that could facilitate the revival of talks between the two countries.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram