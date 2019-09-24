Commit to Fighting Dengue, Malaria, Keep Surroundings Clean, Avoid Water Clogging, Says Chandigarh Doctor

Mosquito borne diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Yellow fever, Zika virus among others become quite prevalent in monsoon and post monsoon season. Mosquitoes spreading these diseases breed in stagnant water.

Recently, St Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, on Monday, September 23, organised an awareness session on malaria and dengue in the school premises.

The awareness session for the mosquito-borne diseases was conducted by Dr Inderpal Singh Sahni from the Malaria Department, Chandigarh.

During the awareness session Dr Sahni advocated for preventive measures which do not require any expertise and can be practiced easily by an individual.

“We have to make a commitment to fight the deadly diseases by adopting simple measures of keeping the surroundings clean and not letting water accumulate at a spot for long to check the breeding of mosquito larvae,” The Tribune quoted Dr Sahni.

Reaching out to the students and staff as well as others present during the awareness session, Dr Sahni urged all to keep their surroundings clean to combat mosquito borne diseases.

Dr Sahni sensitised students on preventing the diseases by determining the level of risk before visiting any place, wearing full-sleeved clothes, using mosquito repellents and checking stagnant water in surroundings.

The report quoted Gurpreet Bakshi, Administrator, St Kabir Public School, saying, “It is important to sensitise students. First-hand knowledge always comes handy in such situations.”

Spread by the bite of the female mosquito, Aedes aegypti, dengue and malaria primary symptoms include high fever and severe headache, with severe pain behind the eyes that is apparent when trying to move the eyes. Other associated symptoms are joint pain, muscle and bone pain, rash, and mild bleeding.

The mosquito can be recognised by white marking on its legs and a marking in the form of a lyre on the upper surface of thorax.

People witnessing anyone the symptoms should visit the nearby hospital or consult a doctor and get the basic tests done for dengue and malaria. Those who test positive of the mosquito borne diseases should drink lot of fluids, take adequate rest and follow the directives of the doctor for an early recovery.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.